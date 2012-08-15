By now we’ve all had a few days to absorb Mitt Romney’s latest head scratching campaign move: the selection of Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan as his Vice-Presidential running mate. It’s certainly a step that will unite the far right Republican base, a voting bloc that never would have pulled a lever for President Obama anyway yet has still struggled to summon proper enthusiasm for its presumptive nominee.
Paul Ryan: Walking the Party Line Against Women
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Aug 15, 2012 3:06 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment