Battling the Republican Obsession to Turn Back the Clock

Seeded by novenator View Original Article: PoliticusUSA
Seeded on Fri Sep 7, 2012 8:26 AM
And you thought it was crazy to time travel back to the time of dinosaurs! Bryan Fischer wants to take America back to the Book of Genesis. And knowing how little though Fischer puts into his utterances, he probably isn’t speaking metaphorically. Untold thousands of years of history erased (more if you’re a liberal; fewer if you’re a consevative). Now that’s the opposite of Barack Obama’s battlecry, Forward.

