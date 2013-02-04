Newsvine

Paul Krugman Destroys GOP's Talking Points On Government Jobs

Seeded by novenator
Mon Feb 4, 2013
On Sunday, economist Paul Krugman hit back against GOP claims that public sector employment has increased under Obama, and that such jobs consist mainly of wasteful bureaucrats and somehow count less economically than private sector ones. Back in September it was tea party Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) toeing that line, and this morning it was former Republican gubernatorial candidate Carly Fiorina.

