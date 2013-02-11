In part six of my diaries, I finally realize that my mother was right about one thing: the John Birch Society was still a powerful organization despite what Americans thought. Birch leadership had moved away from emphasis on membership and found new ways to spread their tiny-government, libertarian ideas.
The Koch Brothers and the John Birch Society: Wrecking America One (tax free) Think Tank at a Time
