Bill Moyers Essay: The Crony Capitalist Blowout

Bill explains how last week’s fiscal cliff deal gave tens of billions in tax breaks to Wall Street and corporations -- what even the Wall Street Journal calls a “crony capitalist blowout.”
Bill explains how last week’s fiscal cliff deal gave tens of billions in tax breaks to Wall Street and corporations -- what even the Wall Street Journal calls a “crony capitalist blowout.”
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.