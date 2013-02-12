Newsvine

God Strikes Vatican With Furious Lightning Right After Pope's Resignation

Something must not have been to the liking of the Almighty if He decided to strike St. Peter's Basilica in Rome with not one, but two major lightnings moments after the soon-to-be-ex-Pope Benedict XVI announced that he wants out. The chilling moment—if you are superstitious, anyway—was captured by photographer Filippo Monteforte and the BBC cameras.

