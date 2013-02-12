Something must not have been to the liking of the Almighty if He decided to strike St. Peter's Basilica in Rome with not one, but two major lightnings moments after the soon-to-be-ex-Pope Benedict XVI announced that he wants out. The chilling moment—if you are superstitious, anyway—was captured by photographer Filippo Monteforte and the BBC cameras.
God Strikes Vatican With Furious Lightning Right After Pope's Resignation
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Feb 12, 2013 12:04 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment