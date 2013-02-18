No one knows for sure how many individual pages are on the web, but right now, it’s estimated that there are more than 14 billion. Recently, though, Hungarian physicist Albert-László Barabási discovered something surprising about this massive number: Like actors in Hollywood connected by Kevin Bacon, from every single one of these pages you can navigate to any other in 19 clicks or less.
Any Two Pages on the Web Are Connected By 19 Clicks or Less | Surprising Science
Seeded on Mon Feb 18, 2013 9:10 AM
